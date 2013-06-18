Carven is so well-known for its superfancy frocks that it's hard to think of it as a go-to label for everyday separates. And, to be fair, the word "everyday" doesn't quite describe our 10 picks ahead...unless your day-to-day duds consist of exquisitely crafted, feminine clothing with a healthy dose of Gallic chic.
But look again. Those floral-print pants? They'd look great from nine-to-five, and whatever adventures you have planned afterward. That sexy, twist-front-jersey dress? Wear it with killer heels and a clutch. Trust us, you've never been this effortlessly comfy on date night.
Click ahead for our top 10 picks, and be convinced — you don't have to wait for your red-carpet moment to wear Carven.