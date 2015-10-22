Airplanes provide an especially inhospitable environment for your skin. The recycled air robs your epidermis of moisture, and your seat is one of the germiest surfaces on the plane (more on that later). Which means that steps must be taken to ensure you don’t arrive at your final destination with cracked lips, scaly hands, and a complexion on the verge of a breakout.
But that doesn't mean that you need to go crazy and apply a sheet mask the minute you hand over your boarding pass. (Although that would deliver serious hydration.) Instead, try these five simple products that will ensure your skin is well taken care of at 39,000 feet. Click ahead to learn the secret to arriving at your destination fresh-faced, every time you fly.
But that doesn't mean that you need to go crazy and apply a sheet mask the minute you hand over your boarding pass. (Although that would deliver serious hydration.) Instead, try these five simple products that will ensure your skin is well taken care of at 39,000 feet. Click ahead to learn the secret to arriving at your destination fresh-faced, every time you fly.