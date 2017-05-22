5 Ways To Style Your Curls Today

If you have curly hair, odds are you’re a bit of an amateur mixologist, not necessarily with vodka and bitters, but with butters, creams, and gels. You’ve probably tried countless curl concoctions — a little leave-in here, a touch of mousse there — looking for just the right combo to conjure next-level ringlets. And while recipe-testing can be fun (there’s a product addict in all of us), what you really want is consistency — predictable, enviable curls every day.
Finding curltopia may sound like a fantastical dream, but it’s actually more realistic than you think. We teamed up with textured hair master, Carol’s Daughter, and three additional hair experts to help create custom curl equations for every curl type, all of which equal #hairgoals.