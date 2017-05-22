5 Ways To Style Your Curls Today

If you have curly hair, odds are you’re a bit of an amateur mixologist, not necessarily with vodka and bitters, but with butters, creams, and gels. You’ve probably tried countless curl concoctions — a little leave-in here, a touch of mousse there — looking for just the right combo to conjure next-level ringlets. And while recipe-testing can be fun (there’s a product addict in all of us), what you really want is consistency — predictable, enviable curls every day.