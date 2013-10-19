There’s no denying that plus-size fashion has made great strides in the last few years. But, there are still many women who feel they’re settling because they can't find clothes that speak to both their style and their size. For anyone with a dark and mysterious side — anyone dying to break away from the prim and proper — we may have found your sartorial soul mate.
Carmakoma, the ultra-chic, Danish plus-size brand, has the gothic flair that edgy women crave. Everything in its latest collection — from sleek, vegan leather pants and on-trend, contrast-sleeve coats to leopard-print pants and sophisticated jumpsuits — is a must have.
While there are so many cool Carmakoma styles we’re lusting after, we rounded up our top picks — all of them up to size 24! Ready to get edgy?