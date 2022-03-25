This Reader-Favorite Sustainable Sneaker Has A Juicy New Hue

It’s no secret that, out of all of the kicks in the sneaker sea, one of our editors’ favorites is the OCA Low, a low-top, all-purpose shoe from sustainable footwear brand Cariuma. (It’s such a go-to among our team members, in fact, that we named it one of our Most Valuable Products of 2020.) We’ve been following the Brazilian company’s every step since its launch in 2018, from the highly coveted Pantone collaboration to the made-to-order silhouettes that the brand rolled out to mark Earth Day in 2021. If you count yourself among Cariuma’s many fans (or one of the thousands of customers who signed up for the OCA Low’s waitlist), you’re in luck — the trainers have just arrived in the juicy, springy hues of bright pink, violet, and tangerine.
Celebrities of all stripes — from scruffy types like Pete Davidson to grand dame Helen Mirren — have been spotted wearing the OCA Lows. The shoes have amassed over 15,000 five-star reviews, with customers who declare them to be “so comfortable [with] quality is second to none.” One reviewer raved about the versatility, noting they are "having a hard time trying to find something I can't wear them with!”
Stylistically, the OCA Low is similar to a low-top Vans — both shoes were designed with the love of board sports in mind. However, one thing Cariuma has that Vans does not is a sustainable twist. When it comes to low-impact efforts, Cariuma’s founders David Python and Fernando Porto don’t mess around. As a registered B Corp, the company is “meeting high standards of ... accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials,” in the words of B Lab’s certification guidelines. Plus, not only are the OCA Lows made of natural fibers like bamboo and organic cotton, but the brand also plants two pairs of trees in the Brazilian rainforests for every shoe that’s bought on its website.
As far as other styles go, Cariuma has a range of sneakers that cater to various preferences. If you love the look of an ankle-grazing sneaker, then try out the OCA Highs. The brand even makes Salvas, a pair of leather trainers that could easily replace those old Stan Smiths that have seen better days. However, if you’re looking for a tried-and-true, reader- and editor-approved favorite, you really can’t go wrong with the internet-famous OCA Lows. We’ve seen the brand’s popular colorways sell out before, so if one of these fruity new hues catches your eye, don’t hesitate — we think the juice is worth the squeeze.
