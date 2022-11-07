Out with the old toxic chemicals and in with the new pastel ceramic nonstick coatings — aka Caraway’s cookware, bakeware, and kitchen appliances. The retailer perfected the art of pretty-yet-functional, long-lasting products (I still stand by my one-year-old cream Cookware Set) a while ago, and it continues to impress with new product launches constantly rolling in. Today, however, rather than a fresh debut, Caraway surprised us with a once-a-year up-to-20% off sitewide Cyber Sale.
A quick breakdown of how it works: Get 10% off all orders of $85 or more, 15% off orders $450+, and 20% off orders of $625+ — all based off the current sale price. For 15% off, we’d recommend the classic Cookware Set combined with a pair of Oven Mitts and Pot Holders. For the big 20% off, add both the Cookware Set and the Bakeware Set to your cart or buy a single set from the Iconic Collection and set of Tea Towels. The possibilities are endless, and the deal's clock is a-tickin’, so learn the ins and outs of Caraway’s biggest sale of the year below.
“
These pots and pans are not only beautiful, but they cook evenly, sear perfectly and clean up like a dream.
BRIDGET B., CARAWAY reviewer
”
The $395 Cookware Set (actually a $545 value) is available in six colorways and comes with four pieces of nontoxic, nonstick, and oven-safe ceramic cookware: a 10.5" Fry Pan, 4.5-quart Sauté Pan, 3-quart Sauce Pan, 6.5-quart Dutch Oven, and four lids to match. (Let’s not forget the cherries on top: a small-space-friendly magnetic rack that keeps your pans lined up when not in use and a streamlined canvas lid holder that’s easily mounted on the inside of a cabinet door.)
According to Caraway's site, the secret to the brand's slippery-but-safe surface is the mineral-based ceramic coating that's completely free of “forever chemicals.” In my review, I wrote, “They look exactly the same as when I first opened them — no scratches, heat damage, or peeling to be found. The holders continue to do their job well and are a lovely home for my cookware set.”
Our fashion writer Vivien Lee received a sparkly new set from the eye-catching Iconic Collection — according to Caraway's site this specifc "timeless," and "luxuriously classic," line was made for "the modern home." Lee writes, "As a cooking enthusiast who loves testing new recipes and cookware, I can confidently say that I found 'the one' from Caraway." She applauds her Iconic pans for being both "beautiful to look at," and "versatile for all sorts of dishes like pasta, stir fry, and baking sourdough bread." Lee is also a fan of the non-stick because it "delivers fast and through cooking along with easy cleanups."
The Bakeware Set is the Cookware Set’s fraternal twin — they’re comparable in both functionality and composition. For $395 (also a $545 value) you get an 18-x-30” Baking Sheet, 10-x-15” Baking Sheet, 12-cup Muffin Pan, 9-x-13” Rectangular Pan, 18-x-13” Cooling Rack, 9” Square Pan, 1 lb. Loaf Pan, and two 9” Circle Pans. Plus — it wouldn’t be a Caraway set without the included storage — you receive two storage racks with your purchase. All coatings are similar to the cookware with their nontoxic, mineral-based ceramic materials. There's also a cheaper, 5-piece set available that's equipped with only one magnetic rack. Our previous deputy director tested them last year and declared, “Caraway's bakeware bundle makes me feel like a Gen-Z Martha Stewart.”
As for the other gems floating around on site, the brand keeps tea towels, oven mitts, pot holders, aprons, 14-piece food storage sets, and tea kettles in stock all year round. We recommend doing a haul of the accessories for the 20% off achievement. Check out Caraway’s annual Cyber Sale now — your kitchen will thank you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.