Caraway’s Golden Cookware Colorway Is Back By Popular Demand

We're calling it now, yellow cookware is a hot trend for summer. The Always Pan got a zesty makeover just last week and now Caraway's $395 bestselling pan set is once again dipped in sunshine. When this rich golden hue, Marigold, debuted last fall as a limited-edition offering, inventory ran dry in just three weeks. Now thanks to such popular demand (over 5,000 requests online) it's earned a spot as a mainstay colorway on-site starting today.
Marigold joins five other colors in Caraway's permanent offerings, which means you can purchase the color both in a set or individually. (Currently, Caraway only offers limited-edition hues in its cookware set.) But we're still big fans of their pot and pan bundle: You've probably seen on the occasional Instagram story: a fry pan, saucepan, sauté pan, dutch oven, canvas disc holder for lid organization, and some magnetic pan racks for storage. Unlike many cookware sets, there aren't any too-small or too-big options you don't need: Just four everyday pieces that will get lots of use. The whole package also scores you the most bang for your buck, with a savings of $100. And while the color is now permanent, that doesn't mean it won't sell out. We suggest stocking up on any pieces you've been eyeing before you have to wait for another restock.
If you’re looking for a Caraway cookware highlight reel, it goes something like this: non-toxic (a plus!), non-stick (great for eggs!), eco-friendly add-ons (biodegradable cork trivets and no low-impact dyes!), ships sustainably (recycled cardboard!).
Materials aside, these top-rated (4.8 out of 5 stars and over 16,000 reviews) cooking staples found their way into so many kitchens because, let's be honest, they light up a room. One reviewer raves, "I absolutely love my new cookware set [and] I’m so glad I purchased all four, it’s literally amazing. At first, it caught my eye because of the colors and the aesthetic was so nice, then come to find out it’s non-toxic — I WAS SOLD!" Another reviewer keeps their five-star review simple: "Easy to clean and is way better quality than my last cookware." Quality, color, and easy to clean up — what more could you want?
