I’ve Always Been A Crier – Now I’m On Antidepressants & I Can’t Shed A Tear

Crying went from an innocuous expression of emotion to an indication of despair. It was no longer cathartic; it didn’t allow for healing for myself or anyone around me. The tears were symptomatic of a much larger problem: my inability to separate my thoughts from my feelings or recognize how my thoughts and feelings actually interacted with reality. I would cry at every therapist session as I explained how recently I’d had a sobbing panic attack . Some days I’d wake consumed by fear and spend the best part of the morning fighting the urge to give in and let the tears flow. Other times I would end up collapsed in a corner in my flat, trying to rein myself in, knowing full well that whatever was consuming me had no bearing on reality. Back when we worked in the office, I would steal away to the bathroom to attempt to calm down and wipe the evidence from my reddened cheeks; while working from home I would often have to take breaks to practice breathing and stem the flow.