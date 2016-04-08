As a frequent traveler, you've visited a lot of incredible places. Are there any cities left on your must-see-next vacation list?

"I'm desperate to go to Havana, Cuba, as they just opened flights from America. [If I wait] too long it will lose its unique charm. I'm also keen to check out Latin America. Cartagena and Lima tickle my fancy. And a beach holiday is always needed when coming out of winter to soak in some serious vitamin D."



How will you narrow it down for your next trip?

"My next trip is already planned: a week-long trip to L.A. — one of my favorite foodie spots in the world and one of the only places where I know how to relax. I’ll spend a few days there, then head to the desert for a weekend filled with concerts and pool parties. Bliss!"



The desert will be quite a temperature change from your home base in London. Is there anything specific that you plan on packing for the heat?

"Plenty of one-piece suit options that can be worn as tops under shorts in case we end up at pool parties. Also, I've learned my lesson to never leave the house without my sweatshirt regardless of how hot it is during the day. When the sun goes down it's positively freezing out there, and there is never time to go home to change in between events."



What five items do you always pack, no matter where you may be headed?

"I always pack at least two pairs of jeans, one skinny and one boyfriend. Because let's be honest, vacays were made for feeling cozy and breaking free from the high-fashion bubble I sometimes feel I'm sucked into because of my job. I also bring a white tee, a cashmere turtleneck (no matter what the weather forecast), and my favorite pair of city sneakers. Oh, and a great leather jacket."



Aside from being supremely comfortable, why else is denim such a huge player in your travel wardrobe?

"It's the easiest to style. Plus, denim works in any given situation, from red carpets to home lounging and from dates to city adventures. My style is naturally pared back, very French, and denim is often the key component of my daily uniform."