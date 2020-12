Camila Coelho Is Refinery29’s Beauty Influencer Of The Year

Despite sharing so much of her life on the internet, Coelho didn’t open up about having epilepsy until earlier this year. Behind the scenes, she didn’t always feel like the confident, upbeat person her millions of fans saw on YouTube. “I didn't feel like it was something I needed to share on social media, even though I had my struggles and insecurities about it," she says. But she turned her insecurities into an opportunity to inform. "For a while, I didn't see the bigger picture, but I realized that sharing my story could possibly change or save someone's life." Coelho became an ambassador and board member for the Epilepsy Foundation of America to raise awareness about the condition. She is currently the youngest board member, and she works with the foundation daily on creative ways to educate people and end the stigma.