The attention to detail doesn't stop there: In addition to considering feedback from her social followers over the years, Coelho also committed to mindfulness in everything from the packaging to the formulations. The brand uses recyclable, reusable materials when possible and FSC-certified boxes, if boxes are needed at all. The products will also leave out any and all of the 1,600 known toxins banned by the European Union . Instead of entire collections, Coelho intends to focus on key products, adding one or two to the lineup each month. For the inaugural launch, Elaluz is releasing the hydrating 24K Lip Therapy treatment and Lip & Cheek Stain. In addition to makeup, Coelho plans to venture into hair, skin care, and more. "We're looking more to have less product and instead products that work for us and that we're actually going to use, rather than having all of these things that we don't touch," she tells us.