When we're on the hunt for the best products for our skin, it's common to look for the big-name features that promise to save the day. So often, we get distracted by those magical elements emblazoned across labels, and fail to celebrate what's been left out. You know, the ingredients that crop up in our beauty routines that contain some less-than-lovely toxins.
Caldrea, an aromatherapy line famed for elegant and eco-friendly home cleaning goods, has made its foray into skin care with its promise to use "ingredients worthy of being this close to you." The line is free of phthalates, parabens, formaldehyde, sulfates, DEA, and artificial colors. Plus, the brand's vegan and animal cruelty-free practices only sweeten the deal. With a lineup that actually brings it back to nature, featuring linden flower extract, angelica root (hello, hydration!), chia seed, and rice bran oil for anti-aging, we're completely sold. Available in aloe water apricot, tea olive lime, and coconut fig leaf, Caldrea's skin care is cleaning up — in more ways than one.
Images: Courtesy of Caldrea
