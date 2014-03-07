We don't want to get all school-chaperone on you, but certain behaviors are indoor-appropriate, and others are best left for the playground. French label Cacharel might have forgotten this.
In the new lineup of images for the fall '14 collection, the models forgo the formalities one might observe when perusing an exhibit. Instead, these babes go buck wild in the bare studio space. While dressed in sweet florals, fuzzy knits, and structured pleats, they look like the epitome of sweet, smart, and cultured women who gallery-hop on the weekends. But, trust, you turn your back, and they're standing on sculptures, obviously ignoring those "Do Not Sit" signs, and taking matters (i.e., clay) into their own hands. C'mon, ladies, posing like a statue? Breaking things? We can't take you anywhere!
Click on for the pictures that prove that Cacharel is — yes, probably — designing for the cool, downtown lady with a penchant for pretty florals and modern art. But, certainly not the well-behaved ones. (And, honestly, we're okay with that.)