While we're sure you've enjoyed baking sourdough and foraging for mushrooms in your bloomers, we regret to inform you that the summer of cottagecore has come to an end (our condolences). The first official day of fall has arrived, ushering in a new core-style movement for us to obsess over. Cast aside your Little House on the Prairie frocks and get ready to embrace this season's trending aesthetic, cabincore. It's exactly what you'd imagine it to be: starting with carabiners, fire, farmhouse tables, 50 shades of flannel, and not stopping at that one ex with the four pairs of Carhartt coveralls.
Regardless of whether or not you plan to take up pipe-smoking or taxidermy, all the warm woods and rustic midcentury decor pieces that define the "I hike" aesthetic will still be having their moment. And, to help
break the ice chop the log, we've pulled together a roster of market picks that best encapsulate cabincore. Pull-on your handknit pair of 100% wool socks, cast your bespoke fishing line, and shop them all ahead.
