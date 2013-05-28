If you're anything like us, you're back at work after a long, sun-filled weekend — but not exactly loving it (Is next weekend here yet?). But, one thing we can say for our Monday malaise — it's definitely made us double down on our summer vacation plans. And thanks to By Malene Birger, we know exactly what we'll be wearing as we set out to those distant shores.
Nautical stripes; bright and lively tropical-print dresses; and the perfect, anchor-studded skinny jean — these clothes couldn't yell "vacation" more if they came with a round-trip ticket.
Click on for our 10 favorite By Malene Birger looks — each one perfect for the sophisticated world traveler (or, you know, the Zipcar road tripper) that you are. Bon voyage!