In case you haven't noticed, we're a bit obsessed with house-plants here at Refinery29. And these days, we don't need to hit up the nearest florist or nursery in order to curate our zen apartment gardens. On our never-ending quest to develop the proverbial green thumb, we hunted down the most excellent online shops that will ship a potted friend directly to our doorstep.
Adding a touch of nature is one of the easiest ways to cheer up any space — and we're also firm believers that a bit of shrubbery makes our cramped apartments appear much bigger and brighter than they actually are. Plus, green is such a soothing color. Click ahead to refresh your home with some help from the top plant emporiums: there's everything from succulents to money trees and ferns included.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.