The Best Button-Up Shirts For Busty Women

Update: This post was originally published on September 5, 2015.
There are a lot of things that just go together like PB&J — bloggers and Chloe bags, French girls and striped shirts, Eva Chen and apples. Busty girls and button-up blouses, on the other hand, are typically not one of those winning combinations. If you've got a large chest, you may feel like button-ups are a total lost cause.
The gaping discomfort and dressing room frustration has probably led you to avoid them altogether, which limits your style options. Or, if you do find one that sort of fits, it's usually in a size (or two) larger than what you'd normally wear, which can look overly boxy. To make it work, many fuller-busted women wear a minimizer bra or force the front placket flat with double-sided tape.
Not all button-up shirts are a total disaster, and some brands are taking steps to fix these issues. Now, you can wear the oxford shirt of your dreams. Don't believe us? Click through this slideshow for ultra-stylish proof.