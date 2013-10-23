When Butter London announced it was branching out to makeup back in July, we had every reason to be excited. They have long been an authority on color, producing of-the-moment, fashion-forward nail lacquers we crave season after season.
But, considering our devotion to their polishes, we couldn't help but be a little nervous: Would getting their cosmetics collection off the ground mean that it would fall short when it came to their company's bread and, uh, butter? Well, we're happy to report that certainly isn't the case, as Butter London's nail game is still very much on point.
So, breathe a sigh of relief and click through to check out the latest lacquers from the brand. It's not pre-shopping — just reassurance your favorite nail brand is still at the top of its game, right? Right.