11:50 a.m. — Manager pings me and tells me he has good news. I am excited but wary. We hop on the phone and it turns out it is actually good news, potentially great news. We've been trying to hire a new person for our team for about six months. Last year, we went through a reorganization that moved two of our team members away, leaving us very understaffed. We've been looking for someone with the right mix of skills and we finally found them. They have some experience already, which is great and they can start immediately. I'm very excited about what this means for the team. I'll be mentoring and managing this person, so it's also a great opportunity for my professional development.