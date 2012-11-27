5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 27 2012

Still have a few people left on your holiday shopping list? Or maybe you just want to get a little something for yourself? Head to Alexis Bittar's annual sample sale from November 29 to December 1. All jewelry will be discounted 30%-70% so you'll be sure to find something for your sister, your mom, your aunt, your best friend, your brother's girlfriend, and yourself to say the least. 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 344 West 14th Street (between 8th and 9th avenues). (Alexis Bittar)
Rivalation is an organization that hosts inter-collegiate academic competitions as an opportunity for talent development, professional growth, and educational learning. The worthy cause will be exhibiting the winning student projects from its most recent fashion competition, "Gaga Dress for a Funeral". RSVP here and head to the Mercedes Club from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight for the full show. (Rivalation)
Elizabeth Arden is offering a mini spa oasis with its Recharge Room. Receive a makeover from Global Makeup Artist Rebecca Restrepo, be photographed by Nigel Barker, and nibble on free Baked By Melissa cupcakes for a perfect afternoon! The holiday pop-up room will be standing this Saturday, December 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pedestrian Park of Madison Square Plaza. Head the intersection of Broadway and East 23rd Street to relax and recharge! (Elizabeth Arden)
Chef Masaharu Morimoto, of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America fame, has created a bistro-style menu for his newest restaurant, Tribeca Canvas, which opens this Wednesday, November 28 at 313 Church Street. Tribeca Canvas will feature Morimoto's Asian interpretation of American comfort food. Think mac & cheese topped with a poached egg or escargot teriyaki. Delish. Even better is the fact that Tribeca Canvas will be open late – from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m Monday through Sunday. Dangerous... in a good way. (Tribeca Canvas)
If you've walked outside at all, you've surely noticed that boutiques and office buildings alike are whipping out their decorative holiday displays. If you haven't been outside at all (Thanksgiving will do that to you, we understand), be sure to visit Bulgari's 3-D light display in the shape of the brand's Serpenti diamond necklace. The display kicks off the luxe Italian brand's celebration of its iconic Serpenti collection and literally envelops the facade of the brand's boutique with more than 53 scales lit by thousands of LED bulbs. Now that's bling. (Bulgari)
Photo courtesy of Bulgari
