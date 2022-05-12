This K-Pop Beauty Collab Just Launched At Ulta Beauty — & It’s Not Sold Out Yet

Dear ARMY, you probably already know this buuuut BTS-adjacent brand BT21 just launched a makeup and skin-care collab at Ulta Beauty — and it's not completely sold out. The Crème Shop, whimsical L.A.-based K-beauty brand extraordinaire, released a super-cute collab with BT21. If you're not in the know (and you're shopping around for your K-obsessed bestie), BTS and Line Friends created the lifestyle brand BT21. It's captured the hearts of BTS fans worldwide with its unique storytelling and charming characters from the BT21 Universe — aka "the most influential pop-culture sensation the galaxy has ever witnessed." Now available at Ulta, the line includes products like eyeshadows, brushes, sheet masks, and lip balms featuring those same super-cute characters. So, keep on scrolling to see what's still available and add to cart immediately because, though they're in stock now, we doubt it will last.
It's eyeshadow made easy. Featuring three complementary colors, this shimmery trio is all you need if you want a quick yet long-lasting look. Plus, isn't the packaging the cutest?!
Infused with hydrating vitamin E and shea butter, these macaron-shaped lip balms aren't just adorable to look at. Pick your fave cutie and expect soft, moisturized lips — some even have a splash of color!
If you simply can't pick one, pick them all. This collection features every macaron lip balm, so there's absolutely no need to choose one BT21 character over another. Plus, your lips will definitely be as smooth as butter.
If you really don't like to choose a favorite and you want all the smooth, glowy, and hydrating benefits of these sheet masks, this full collection is the thing to get. It's especially helpful if you're gifting your BTS stan bestie, and don't want to guess their fave member.
What better way to hold your hair back at your at-home spa (using the BT21 sheet masks, obviously) than this plus, super-soft headband. Featuring two BT21 characters hugging and cuddling, this adorable teddy-bear-textured headband is perfect for that ultimate comfort while doing a little self-care.
Affordable, adorable, and skin-perfecting? Yes, please! Every BT21 character's sheet mask is made exclusively for a different skin concern, such as calming, clarifying, or hydrating. And each one is less than $5!
Can't choose just one but don't want to commit to the full collection? The Crème Shop has got you with its GLOWY like UNIVERSTAR mask. It includes powerhouse ingredients like glycerin to promote skin resilience, polyglutamic acid to soften wrinkles, and apple extract AHAs to gently exfoliate.
