Bruce Jenner
by
Olivia Harrison
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner Reportedly To Appear On The Cover Of
Vanity Fair
Victoria Phillips
May 30, 2015
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner & Scott Disick Have A Heart-To-Heart About The "Big Secret"
Elizabeth Kiefer
May 19, 2015
Entertainment News
Kim Let It Slip That She Knows Bruce's New Name
Elizabeth Kiefer
May 18, 2015
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner Is Transitioning Much Sooner Than The Kardashians Ex...
Ed note: In his interview with Diane Sawyer, Bruce Jenner said he identifies as a woman and wants to continue using male pronouns. It's our policy to
by
Molly Stout
Movies
Khloé Kardashian Made Bruce Jenner Cry With Gender-Transition Gifts
Despite the rumored rift between Bruce Jenner's ex-wife, Kris, and his older children, the family is taking extra steps to make Bruce's gender
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Kris Jenner Opens Up About How Bruce & The Family Are Faring
It might have taken Kris Jenner some time to open up about former husband Bruce Jenner’s transition from male to female — but now that she’s
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Movies
Kris Jenner Takes Control Of Bruce Jenner Family Interviews
Airing this Sunday and Monday, the two-part Keeping Up with the Kardashians: About Bruce special will feature the former Olympian discussing his gender
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Watch The First Promo For Bruce Jenner's
KUWTK
Special
Ed note: In his interview, Bruce Jenner told Diane Sawyer he identifies as a woman and wants to continue using male pronouns. It's our policy to
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner & Kim Kardashian Bond Over Beauty Routines
Clips from the upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians special on Bruce Jenner’s transition continue to trickle in. Earlier this week, we saw Kris
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment News
Kris Jenner Finally Speaks Up About Bruce Jenner’s Transition
Kris Jenner’s voice was markedly absent from Diane Sawyer’s landmark interview with Bruce Jenner. But, a sneak peek at the upcoming Keeping Up with
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment News
Rick Santorum Makes Surprising Bruce Jenner Comment
Former Republican senator Rick Santorum is known for his less than progressive attitude towards homosexuality (and, ahem, a host of other issues). The
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner Being Sued For Malibu Car Accident: Report
In February, Bruce Jenner was involved in a car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The three-car pileup left one person dead and five
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Why Are Kris Jenner & ABC Arguing About The Bruce Jenner Special?
Ed note: In his recent interview with Diane Sawyer, Bruce Jenner said he identifies as a woman and wants to continue using male pronouns. It's our
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment News
Entourage
Star Under Fire For Bruce Jenner Diss
British actress Alice Eve has been accused of making transphobic comments about Bruce Jenner on social media, the Daily News in New York reports. The
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Beauty
Men Are Painting Their Nails In Support Of Bruce Jenner
A photo posted by Steven (@stevielawrie) on Apr 26, 2015 at 10:01pm PDT After his brave and emotional interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday, in which
by
Maria Del Russo
Movies
Here Are The Details On Bruce Jenner's New E! Show
On the heels of Bruce Jenner's much talked-about interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday, E! has released the details a docuseries that will chronicle
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner's Son Slams Hypocritical Supporters
Bruce Jenner has been flooded with messages of support since his emotional interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday. The general consensus is that the former
by
Erin Donnelly
Music
Demi Lovato Dedicates Song To Bruce Jenner
During her New Zealand concert last night, pop star Demi Lovato became the latest celebrity to wonderfully, publicly throw her support behind Bruce Jenner
by
Sara Murphy
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner's Ex-Wife Shares Her Own Painful & Beautiful Memories
The support for Bruce Jenner poured in following the Olympian/reality star's emotional interview with Diane Sawyer about his gender identity. Now, one
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Entertainment News
Kris Humphries Reaction To Bruce Jenner's Interview Is Appalling
Not all reactions to Bruce Jenner's groundbreaking Diane Sawyer interview were as loving and supportive as his family's. Kris Humphries — you know that
by
Victoria Phillips
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner's Family Beautifully Reacts To Diane Sawyer Interview
Bruce Jenner’s extremely emotional interview with Diane Sawyer on April 24 made one thing very clear: Jenner’s children are proud and stand with him
by
Victoria Phillips
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner's Breakthrough: "For All Intents & Purposes, I Am A ...
Ed note: In the interview, Bruce Jenner told Diane Sawyer he identifies as a woman and wants to continue using male pronouns. It's our policy to call
by
Molly Stout
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner: "I Hope I'm Gonna Be Okay"
Tonight Diane Sawyer will sit down in conversation with Bruce Jenner. The highly anticipated interview promises a story of Jenner's "journey." This
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner On His Family: "I Can't Let Myself Hurt Them"
We're just days away from Diane Sawyer's interview with Bruce Jenner. The Olympian is expected to address his rumored gender transition, but in the latest
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment
Bruce Jenner Finally Opens Up About His Gender Transition
There's only a little more than a week before Bruce Jenner's exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer is finally revealed to the world — and if the latest
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment News
Here's A Preview Of Bruce Jenner's Interview With Diane Sawyer
On Monday, ABC confirmed Diane Sawyer will be interviewing Bruce Jenner for a special edition of 20/20. Today, the network offers a short promotional clip
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner Will Sit Down With Diane Sawyer In A Two-Hour Special
ABC confirmed today that Bruce Jenner will sit down with Diane Sawyer for a two-hour interview. The program, which is being called Bruce Jenner – The
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Did Jamie Foxx's Bruce Jenner Jokes Cross The Line?
Jamie Foxx hosted the iHeartRadio Awards last night. During his opening monologue, he made a series of jokes about Bruce Jenner's reported
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Update: Bruce Jenner Releases Statement About Fatal Car Crash
Update February 8, 10:35 p.m.: Bruce Jenner has released a statement about the car accident he was involved in yesterday, which left one driver dead and
by
Tanya Edwards
Entertainment News
Russell Brand Asks The Media To Stop Bullying Bruce Jenner
A lot of rumors are flying around about Bruce Jenner, whose appearance has changed noticeably as of late. He's also the one person who has yet to comment
by
Lauren Le Vine
