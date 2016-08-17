Thrifting is fun enough on its own, but what really bumps it to the next level is if you take the time to get to know the history behind those long-lost treasures. The best way to do that? Ask the shop owner! You'll be able to get some context on the pieces and you'll have a great story to tell when someone asks where you got the latest addition to your closet.
Watch as Kailee McKenzie searches for some chic clothing finds at Brooklyn's Awoke Vintage.
