Here’s An Exclusive Deal On Brooklinen’s Bestselling Side-Sleeper Pillow

In honor of National Sleep Awareness Week, the R29 Shopping team is working around the clock to catch you some quality ZZZs — along with some really good deals. For this slumber special of The Score, we've dreamt up an exclusive discount on a top bedding brand that's earned the internet's snooze-seal of approval: the rave-reviewed with luxury quality and DTC prices, Brooklinen. We all deserve peaceful REM cycles complete with perfectly plush or firm support and the most breathable materials our budgets can buy — so, we're dishing out this sweet-dream deal on the brand's bestselling pillow.
Here's The Deal
From now until Sunday, March 21 all of Brooklinen's Classic & Luxe Sateen pillowcases + down pillows are 15% off for R29 readers with our exclusive code REFINERY29. Crafted from 480-thread-count, the cases feel as decadent as they sound and the pillows are offered in support levels that can be customized to fit your specific sleep style — but, more on that below. Let the Sleep Week games begin.
With just under 2,000 customer reviews, a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating, and top-bought status from our stories on top-rated pillows for side sleepers AND R29 readers' most wanted February products, we feel confident endorsing this good's snooze-supportive qualities. If you're a side sleeper and spend the majority of nights trying to conk out before your arm-neck-shoulder beats you to the punch, then the firm pillow just might be your saving grace. For stomach sleepers desperate to sink their face into something cushy yet breathable, the plush option is the way to go. If you want to seek out the bestselling in-betweener like Goldilocks, then the mid-plush pillow is justttt right. And for an added layer of luxe breathability, dress your new cloud-like companion up to the nines in a buttery smooth luxe-sateen or classic-percale pillowcase — it'll be sweet dreams from there on out.
Unlike your average bedding company, Brooklinen founders, Vicki and Rich Fulop were never, "textile industry experts." Instead, they identified with the average consumer and yearned for some, "ridiculously comfortable sheets that don't cost an arm and a leg." In 2014, they entered the market with their eco-conscious threads and after seven years Brooklinen now offers up collections for kids, bath accessories, furniture, loungewear, and more. If you're ready to up your bedding game from cat-nap to slumber-party, then cart up this promo code now and check out Brooklinen's shut-eye sanctuary before the three-day promo period is up! Keep your budget tight and don't let the bed bugs bite.
