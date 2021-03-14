Welcome back to another rendition of The Score, our series focused on the freshest promo codes on R29 readers' most in-demand goods that we secure exclusively for YOU. Last time, we locked down a major deal with MIRROR for some new-year-new-me fitness motivation — and, now, we’ve bagged you a really good get on the most coveted (and magical) multipurpose cookware around: 15% off Our Place's Always Pan — and, every other item on the site.
Here's The Deal
From now until Tuesday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. (EST), you can knock 15% off not just the Always Pan but ALL of Our Place's eco-chic kitchenware using our exclusive code: REFINERY29. There's also free shipping and free returns. Of course, we recommend snapping up the it pan in your favorite colorway — but we'd also recommend checking out some of the other culinary stunners that the ever-popular brand has to offer (like its bamboo-spruce steamers or new Tahdig trio).
Our Place Always Pan,
$145 $123.25
Whether you're preparing a quiet dinner-for-one or gearing up for a 15-plate family affair, the Always Pan was made to, "connect people over home-cooking." One 10-inch diameter pot-pan hybrid replaces everything from a steamer to a strainer, a sautee pan, a saucepan, a saucier (rounded saucepan), a skillet, a frying pan, a non-stick pan, AND a spoon rest. Why such an all-in-one approach? Co-founder, Shiza Shahid, realized that the modern small-space kitchen was not built for a 16-piece cookware set. A sparkly new pack of pans sounds nice in theory, but once the sink is filled to the brim with lids, pots, and utensils of all sizes, eating at home is no longer appetizing. Hence, Our Place was born.
After trying it out myself, I can attest that although the pan took up space in my sink, it didn't overload it with as many cartoonish bangs, clanks, and dish-breaking sound effects as eight pieces of cookware would have. Overall, the packaging was sustainable, the pot was a wondrous sight to see, and my eggs were perfectly crispy: I never thought to buy myself nice cookware since I have such limited kitchen space, but now I find it hard to reach for my $20 frying pan. Even when this cookware is not in use, I like to set it on my stovetop and utilize it as a lovely piece of home decor because it's seriously gorgeous. The steamer is definitely extra but it’s an A+ product through and through. Although you can steam with the strainer that comes with it, I recommend treating yourself to the bamboo one if you want to sizzle up anything more than just veggies. After receiving this product, I may retire my Uber Eats app altogether — because from one tiny kitchen owner to another, the Always Pan truly delivers on its multipurpose-magic promise.
The reviews are in: Our Place's ethical sourcing, sustainable practices, and overall passion for quality make its products totally worth the price. So now that it's 15% off, it's best we run over and snatch one up for ourselves before the dreadful words "sold out" possibly make an appearance.
