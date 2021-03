Our Place’s New Launch Is A Love Letter To Persian Cuisine

Like everything that's launched under Our Place's Traditionware umbrella, the entire process is a collaboration from start to finish with artists, designers, home cooks, even human rights leaders hailing from the community which made it all possible. The calligraphy found on the ceramic platter, for example, is by artist Parinaz Bahadori, along with illustrations across the box and beyond by Shahrzad Ghadjar. The campaign was photographed by Sunny Shokrae and captures the families of women like Priscillia Kounkou-Hoveyda, a human rights lawyer and founder of the Collective for Black Iranians . "One of my favorite quotes from my interview with Kounkou-Hoveyda," Shahid shares, "was when she said: 'On my haft-sin, I have a lot of Africa. A lot of Iran. And it's very Black. I just want to be able to stand at the intersection of all my different [cultures] and finally bring to the world the fullness of the power of who I am.'"