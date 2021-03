Here’s An Exclusive Deal On Brooklinen’s Bestselling Side-Sleeper Pillow

With just under 2,000 customer reviews, a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating, and top-bought status from our stories on top-rated pillows for side sleepers AND R29 readers' most wanted February products , we feel confident endorsing this good's snooze-supportive qualities. If you're a side sleeper and spend the majority of nights trying to conk out before your arm-neck-shoulder beats you to the punch, then the firm pillow just might be your saving grace. For stomach sleepers desperate to sink their face into something cushy yet breathable, the plush option is the way to go. If you want to seek out the bestselling in-betweener like Goldilocks, then the mid-plush pillow is justttt right. And for an added layer of luxe breathability, dress your new cloud-like companion up to the nines in a buttery smooth luxe-sateen or classic-percale pillowcase — it'll be sweet dreams from there on out.