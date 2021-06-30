Here Are The Can’t-Miss Bedding Buys From Brooklinen’s July 4th Sale

Whether you're soaking in this extreme summer heat or staying cool at home, Brooklinen’s got you covered with its latest sale. Enjoy 15% off your favorite luxe home goodies now through July 7 — no promo code needed. Don't know what to get? Don't fret, we've already sussed out all the can't-miss options for you: enjoy a self-care day at home post-work with the Super-Plush Robe (we love that straight-out-of-the-shower spa experience); ensure your locks are frizz-free and your skin flawless with the Silk Pillowcase; bask in the sun with the almost-entirely-sold-out Beach Towels (the only one available colorway as we type is the Daybreak!); step out of the heatwave and sink into the brand's best-selling Luxe Sheet Set plus Down Pillow for the comfiest, coolest nap ever. “Our co-founders brought Brooklinen to life five years ago on a quest to create high-quality sheets at a fair price,” a spokesperson for the brand explained to Refinery29 in 2019. “This mission has transformed to provide our customers with comfort in every aspect of their homes.” The reader-approved home essentials brand has continued to provide that just-right mix of quality and aesthetic design that we all want in our interiors. But don't take just our word for it — keep scrolling for reviews and ratings straight from Brooklinen fans. We used the detailed feedback to curate the best and most-coveted products to nab during the limited-time sale, so you can spend less time browsing and more time carting up these blink-and-you’ll-miss-them-steals.
Advertisement
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 18,116 reviews
Sleepers say: "The Luxe Core sheet set is fabulous. I believe the description I read before I purchased referred to them as buttery. That is a very accurate description. They are very soft and welcoming after a long day."
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 953 reviews
Sleepers say: "Very soft! Silk pillowcases are perfect for reducing frizz in curly hair. I have another brand, and these are much more durable than the others I have purchased. Would absolutely recommend!"
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 32 reviews
Beach-goers say: "These towels are everything you want in a beach towel, large, soft, absorbent and great patterns! Highly recommend!"
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 670 reviews.
Sleepers say: "I love my robe! It is amazingly comfortable and each time I wear it I feel like I'm at a 5-star establishment about to have breakfast on the balcony. The plushness is just enough, and [it] doesn't feel overwhelming."
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 2,327 reviews
Advertisement
Sleepers say: "With the pillows I had prior to getting these ones, I always woke up with a sore/stiff neck, and they just didn't have enough support. After a week with my new Brooklinen pillows, I feel like a completely different person. It's so easy to fall asleep with the right pillow support."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.