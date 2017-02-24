This Is The COOLEST Way To Wear Metallic Makeup

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Another day, another cat-eye, amirite? As much as we love the classic shape rendered in inky black liner, sometimes it's fun to mix things up — especially if it means reaching for metallic shades. Check out the video above for a cool-girl take on a modern cat-eye. Step 1. Pack bronze eyeshadow onto the base of your lid using a flat eyeshadow brush.
Advertisement
Step 2. Draw the outline of your wing with the same bronze eyeshadow and an angled brush.
Step 3. Switch to a denser brush to dust the same shadow along your bottom lashline for definition.
Step 4. Tap a red, shimmery eyeshadow onto the center of your eye and blend outward.
Step 5. Finish with a few coats of mascara.
Advertisement