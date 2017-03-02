This Might Be The Easiest Smoky Eye, EVER

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
I've been wearing makeup for years and have yet to master the smoky eye — and I'm not alone. The smudgy lines and the smoldering haze of color may seem easy to recreate when you're looking at inspiration photos, but when it comes to real life applications I always fall short.
However, this bronze smoky eye makes it easy. It only calls for two eyeshadow shades and features metallic brown hues, rather than stark blacks and grays, making it a lot easier to master. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1. Start by slicking a layer of primer all over your eyelids— this will improve the longevity of your shadows and make them appear more vibrant.
Step 2. Dust a deep, bronze eyeshadow onto the outer half of your eyelids and into your crease.
Step 3. Tap a lighter bronze hue all over your lid. Make sure to blend the shade into the existing eyeshadow to avoid any harsh lines.
Step 4. Sweep the darker bronze shadow onto the outer third of your lower lids using a smudger brush. Repeat with the lighter bronze shade on the inner third of your lids.
Step 5. For extra definition, line your eyes with a sheer layer of brown gel liner and finish off the look with some blush, mascara, and a swipe of lip gloss.
