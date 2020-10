You Have Until Midnight To Save Up To 25% On Some Of Britain’s Biggest Beauty Brands

The world of skincare and beauty is, well, just that — a whole wide world of brands, products, ingredients, and rituals that span countries and continents. While here at Refinery29 our beauty gurus have their manicured fingers firmly on the pulse of the latest trends and cult obsessions , there's always something new to learn from our friends overseas. So with today marking the start of the R29 UK team's first-ever flash beauty deal event, we're taking this opportunity to learn about (and, of course, bag) some of the most-loved beauty buys from across the pond.