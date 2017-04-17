The Best Beauty Picks From The U.K.

Alexa Chung, Jane Birkin, Princess Di — some of the biggest style icons in history hail from the U.K. And they're just as known for their distinct beauty looks, too. Perfectly winged eyes and bold lips are common on the stylish streets of London and Edinburgh, and no bathroom cupboard is complete without at least one delicious-smelling cleansing balm.
And while French products (including micellar waters, fancy perfumes, and rich facial creams) typically get all the glory, the U.K. has a host of incredible beauty finds ripe for the picking as well.
We're talking luxury fragrances, affordable lipsticks, A+ synthetic brushes, and more. We know not everyone can dash off to Britain to fill a cart or two at Superdrug though, so to save you the airfare, we rounded up our absolute favorite skin, hair, makeup, nail, and fragrance picks from across the pond.
The best part? All of 'em can be nabbed right here in the good ol' US of A. Curious? We thought you'd be. Keep clicking to discover some of the U.K.'s best beauty buys.