We've Never Seen Wedding Tents Done Like This Before

Most of us can agree that camping does not suck. In fact, it’s pretty damn awesome. So, it’s easy to see why someone would want to turn her big day into one gigantic outdoor love fest in the heart of the California countryside.
Designer Brittany Castanos-Osborne — cofounder of bridal-wear line Daughters of Simone — and her fiancé Jeff Osborne got hitched last August in the Yosemite Valley, and their nuptials took the term glamping to the next level. Upscale tents adorned the palatial plot of land, giving every inch of the meadow a luxe, bohemian feel. Inside the massive canvas tents were grandiose chandeliers, golden Moroccan poufs, decorative rugs, full-service bars, and more.
"We always knew we wanted to get married in the middle of nowhere and be able to camp out the entire weekend," Castanos-Osborne tells Refinery29. "On a free weekend, Jeff and I both love to hit the mountains...in search of a remote place to camp out, start a fire, listen to some blues, and sleep under the stars. For us, there’s nothing better."
We’d have to agree. Just one peek at the pics and we’re getting major decor envy. If we could live in any wedding, this might be it.
