I'm 29 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Solo Trip To Brisbane, Australia

8:30 a.m. – Up early for a job interview in Fortitude Valley. I'm on the fence for how long I want to stay in Brisbane, but I figure an interview won't hurt. It's for a typical backpacker job, direct sales disguised as marketing. Basically, they list the role as a marketing position and then once you're hired, you realize you are standing in the street or in malls asking people if they want to sign up for Hello Fresh or a charity, or solar panels. I had one of these jobs in Melbourne for a week, so I know it's not exactly for me, but if I can work for a few day in Brisbane it wouldn't hurt. I woke up a little late so had to catch an Uber to make the appointment. $9.58