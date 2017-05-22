Forget The Winter Blues — This Yellow Eyeshadow Look Is Everything

Craving some sunshine? Look no further than this yellow eye look, complete with its edgy, graffiti-inspired vibe, perfect for brightening up any holiday gathering. Watch the video above for the full technique, and give it a try yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. With your ring finger, tap a base of white shadow along your lids, taking the pigment just past the crease. Soften and blend with a brush.
Step 2. With that very same brush, run a smudge of white shadow below your bottom lashline.
Step 3. Dip you brush in yellow and tap along your lids, keeping the color more concentrated closer to the base of your lashes.
Advertisement
Step 4. With a firm liner brush, tap a streak of yellow along your bottom lashline. Don't worry if you get a little on your lashes, too. Finish with a few strokes of mascara.
Not a fan of all-over yellow? Try a dab of color on the inner corners of your eyes like in the video below.
Advertisement