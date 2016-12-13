Rainbow Smoky Eyes Are As Magical As You Hoped They'd Be

It's the most magical time of the year — and also the coldest and most stressful. If you've used up the last of your vacation days, this electric, birds-of-paradise rainbow eye look is the next best thing. (Bonus: You'll be the coolest person at your holiday party.) Watch the video above for the full technique, and try it out for yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. Gather every colorful shadow and liner in your kit, and start by sweeping a neutral cream base on your lids.
Step 2. Press on a red cream shadow over the majority of the lids, leaving a sliver of negative space along your lashlines.
Step 3. Start drawing light-blue liner along the bottom halves of your lids, finishing with dark-blue wings.
Step 4. Press canary-yellow shadow on the inner corners and white liner along the lower lashline as a highlight.
Step 5. Sweep purple liner along your waterline, finishing with several small dashes as a graphic detail.
Step 6. Apply mascara, and draw on some false lower lashes while you're at it. Go big or go home.
