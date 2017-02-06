It happens to the best of us: Your favorite palette has one or two shades that have barely been touched, while you're hitting pan on everything else. Whether it's an electric blue pigment in a sea of well-loved neutrals, or a highlighter that's too pale and shimmery to fit into your routine, we're here to help.
There are tons of ways to put the intimidating colors and finishes to work in ways that you may not have expected. From the burnt orange hue that's popping up in nearly every nude palette around, to the contour color that's too dark to dip your brush into, we're walking through some clever hacks and tips to finally give every last shade a try.
Click ahead for tips and tricks to getting more mileage out of your favorite eye, contour, and highlighter palettes.