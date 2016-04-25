Protective styles — like Marley twists and box braids — are clutch for a few reasons. First, they protect natural hair. Second, they're freaking gorgeous. And third, the added texture of the twists adds major dimension to any style. And we especially love this one.
A twist on a braid and a bun, this pretty updo is the perfect style to start your week. After pulling the top half of your hair into a bun, braid the lower half and pin it up along your hairline. Your bun will look instantly jazzed-up, and you'll have the added bonus of having all of your hair off your neck. (Because, summer.) Watch our tutorial, above, to see the play-by-play and tell us — what's your favorite way to wear your twists?
