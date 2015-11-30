In the pantheon of inspiring hairstyles, braids will always be right there near the top of the list. Whether French or Dutch, twisted or knotted, smooth or textured, braids have stood the test of time for obvious reasons: They are both practical and pretty, require very few tools, and most are easy to copy without the help of a professional.



But like most beauty trends, their popularity ebbs and flows. Luckily, for all those in love with the style, we have good news for you: Fall has been a major season for the humble braid. The red carpet, in particular, saw its fair share of different types, each cooler than the last. We've rounded up a few of our favorites for your plaiting pleasure.



Ahead, 13 of the best new braids to copy now.



