7 a.m. — Summer is weird: I find myself doing things that I really, really don't need to do, but do anyway because I can structure my time however I want. Case in point: I throw a granola bar in my backpack and skip my bagel because I'm doing a medical study and I have to fast for the blood draw. It's a home allergen and asthma study that my mom signed me up for when I was still in the womb. They randomly send me surveys and finally asked me to come in. I was promised $130 and a free breakfast, and I don't exactly have anything better to do, so I mosey across the city and find a café that makes a build-your-own-smoothie. I find smoothies mystifying, so I get a bagel with honey nut butter and build a smoothie with every kind of fruit possible and add some spinach. Honestly, it looks disgusting, but I have to find out how it tastes. They give me a receipt, but I turn it over to the researchers and will get reimbursed in a month ($7.91 expensed).