The Best Gifts For Every Kind Of Boss

Managing people is no small task, and it's important to let our bosses know that we appreciate the behind-the-scenes work they do for us every day. So in honor of Boss's Day on October 16, we're rounding up the best gifts to get for every kind of boss — from the coffee lover to the disorganized to the one with the sweet tooth — that can serve as a unique token of your appreciation without breaking the bank. No "World's Best Boss" trophies, please!