The Best Gifts For Every Kind Of Boss

While no two bosses are the same, what's true across industries is that a good boss — one who's always supportive of your development and pushes you to do your best — is hard to find. (Also probably true across industries is that it's always awkward running into your boss in the bathroom. But that's beside the point.)
Managing people is no small task, and it's important to let our bosses know that we appreciate the behind-the-scenes work they do for us every day. So in honor of Boss's Day on October 16, we're rounding up the best gifts to get for every kind of boss — from the coffee lover to the disorganized to the one with the sweet tooth — that can serve as a unique token of your appreciation without breaking the bank. No "World's Best Boss" trophies, please!