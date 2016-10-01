Erin's Red Lips Are A Fresh Take On The Gloss Trend

Meet Erin, a young woman living with stage-IV breast cancer. We’re so inspired by her courage and strength as she discusses the ways her diagnosis has taught her to appreciate every moment and dwell resolutely in the present, despite the challenges she continues to face. In this special edition of Short Cuts, we're celebrating the beauty and resilience of women fighting this disease.



Step 1. Line the top lip with a bold liner.



Step 2. Line the bottom lip.



Step 3. Fill in the lips with an opaque, complimentary color.



Step 4. Add super-shiny gloss, focusing your application on the center of the mouth.



Roughly 100 people die every day of breast cancer in the U.S. — and virtually all of these deaths are from metastatic breast cancer. That's individual people — moms, daughters, sisters, friends. These are multifaceted women about whom cancer is just one thing, not everything. Over the first 11 days of October, we are telling the stories of these women who have found strength in their sense of self and power in their beauty — and who refuse to let an incurable, deadly disease tell their story for them.



Meet Erin. Special thanks to @manicpanic for the generous donation of product for this project, and to #Cancerland for the partnership.