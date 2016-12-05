You've probably seen a variety of tools and tricks that guarantee perfect brow-product application, from stencils to highlighting techniques. But as it turns out, there's a basic kitchen utensil that works shockingly well, too. That's right, a spoon can double as a brow-shaping tool to amplify your arches with powder — or even pencil.
Here's why it works: A spoon has a gentle curve that can provide a soft arch. The best part? It's an easy way to create evenness between your two arches, especially if one is thinner than the other.
Don't believe us? Watch the video above, and give it a try yourself with the steps below!
Step 1. Align a clean spoon with the bottom of your first brow and lightly apply brow powder with a small, stiff brush, using the utensil as a guide. Repeat on the second brow. Pro tip: Matte powder eye shadow in a neutral shade works, too!
Step 2. Place the edge of the spoon along the top of the first eyebrow and fill in the top of the brow using the top edge of the spoon as a guide.
Step 3. Fill in the center of the brow with powder, if needed.
