Queen Tattoos Are Up 1400% On Pinterest After Bohemian Rhapsody

It's no wonder that Hollywood's most recent telling of the Queen saga, Bohemian Rhapsody , has struck a chord with fans new and old alike. And now the evidence is clear, with the search for Queen tribute tattoos surging 1400% on Pinterest since the film's release. Whether those who got inked connect to the band through family ties, powerful lyrics, Freddie Mercury's inspiring story, or the film itself, there's no end to the Queen-inspired tattoos popping up across the world. See our fan favorites, ahead.