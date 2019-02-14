Queen Tattoos Are Up 1400% On Pinterest After Bohemian Rhapsody

For a band that had its heyday nearly 50 years ago, Queen's ethos is astonishingly in step with the times. The band's affirming, identity-driven lyrics ("You're yet to have your finest hour"), gender-bending fashion, and high-production stadium performances fit squarely into 2019 — and, in many ways, almost more so. One prime example: The band's subversive 1984 music video "I Want To Break Free," which was banned by MTV in the U.S., has more than 258 million views on YouTube today.
It's no wonder that Hollywood's most recent telling of the Queen saga, Bohemian Rhapsody, has struck a chord with fans new and old alike. And now the evidence is clear, with the search for Queen tribute tattoos surging 1400% on Pinterest since the film's release. Whether those who got inked connect to the band through family ties, powerful lyrics, Freddie Mercury's inspiring story, or the film itself, there's no end to the Queen-inspired tattoos popping up across the world. See our fan favorites, ahead.