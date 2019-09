The Surprising Reason Why Piercings Are So Addictive

Piercings can be psychologically "addictive," in the sense that many people will continue to see how far they can push their limits once they start getting them, says Stephanie Hutter-Thomas , a professional body piercer and PhD candidate studying the psychology of body art. "After conquering the anxiety of successfully receiving and healing that first body piercing, it becomes more exciting to choose the next one," she says. "The more exposure we have to a particular chosen event or stimuli, the less frightening or outrageous it seems because we slowly become desensitized." There's no real research that shows that people are physiologically dependent on getting body piercings, so Hutter-Thomas suspects that people are more likely drawn to the journey or process. "From my perspective, it becomes more a matter of pursuing or maintaining a sense of personal identity, rather than a pathology like addiction," she says.