I Was The “Fat Friend” — & It Took Me Two Decades To Finally Accept My Body

Why was I tarnishing some of my best memories with the anxiety of my body? I've started taking this time to not only work on my health but also be happy with my body. There will always be something that will make me feel insecure (like every other human being on this earth), but I know now that it shouldn’t stop me from living my life. During this period of isolation, I’ve started wearing swimsuits in my house, growing comfortable in them again. And it’s made me realize just how much I miss the water and the freedom it provides. I miss the breeze on my thighs. I miss living in the moment. It took a pandemic to put things into perspective for me: Once social restrictions lift and it’s safe to venture out, I plan to make memories that make me smile — not cringe. And I plan on making a lot of memories in swimsuits.