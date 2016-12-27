If there's not much free time in your work-hard, play-hard schedule — but you still want to experiment with your look — use this simple tutorial to add a rad pop of color to your gaze. You can do it with any shade in the rainbow, but we're partial to blues, purples, and greens right now. You'll instantly stand out in a crowd, no matter what hue you select.
Follow the design in the video above, or get inspired and try something totally unique — there's no wrong way to try the look.
Step 1. Dip a small, flat brush into shadow or pigment. (Wet your brush first if using powder shadow.) Draw a thick cat-eye on the outer halves of your top lids, patting on the color for intensity.
Step 2. Pat a small line under each eye, focusing the color in the center of the eye, like you see in the video above.
