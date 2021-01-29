11 Black-Owned Brands On Amazon You Need To Know

More than ever, it’s important to direct our dollars to Black-owned businesses, especially as America navigates re-opening. Not surprisingly, the face of female entrepreneurship is becoming a lot less white, minority women control 44% of women-led businesses in the United States — a 20% uptick since 2007. We love to see it and support it. And it doesn't get much easier to support than finding some of those businesses hidden amongst the virtual aisles of mega-retailer, Amazon just waiting to be discovered.
According to Black Demographics, Black-owned businesses in the United States increased by 34.5% between 2007 and 2012 totaling 2.6 million Black firms, translating into $187.6 billion in revenue. Not to mention, the creation of one million jobs that support both Black and Brown communities.
Below, we’ve curated a shortlist of some of our favorite well-known (and up-and-coming) sellers on Amazon that look like us. Because there’s nothing more satisfying than getting your order in a snap, plus knowing you used your dollars to drive someone else’s dreams.