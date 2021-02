8 Self-Care Goods I Swear By For Black History Month & Beyond

Being Black in America is a lot; being Black anywhere is a lot. So when February (or, as Whitney Houston liked to call it, " the shortest month of the year ") reclaims its spot on our calendars, it's cause for celebration . But, so much of what the month stands for also involves remembering decades of abuse, trauma, and injustice inflicted upon the Black community — sometimes this month has me stressin'. This year, in order to counteract some of my inevitable Black History Month sorrows (in Solange 's words, "I got a lot to be mad about") and embolden more of my Black joy , I'm making ME a priority by practicing some extra-special self-care.