8 Self-Care Goods I Swear By For Black History Month & Beyond

Being Black in America is a lot; being Black anywhere is a lot. So when February (or, as Whitney Houston liked to call it, "the shortest month of the year") reclaims its spot on our calendars, it's cause for celebration. But, so much of what the month stands for also involves remembering decades of abuse, trauma, and injustice inflicted upon the Black community — sometimes this month has me stressin'. This year, in order to counteract some of my inevitable Black History Month sorrows (in Solange's words, "I got a lot to be mad about") and embolden more of my Black joy, I'm making ME a priority by practicing some extra-special self-care.
In January, I reached out to a handful of Black-owned wellness brands in order to test out a selection of their amazing products. These are my favorites and the goods I knew would make my February feel more care-free. Because if I'm going to do anything during Black History Month, it's put my well-being first while also supporting the livelihood of Black-owned businesses.
From Golde's nourishing superfood latte blend to BLK + GRN's calming essential oils, learn more about each of these businesses and their incredible products that will be keeping me unbothered all month long.
