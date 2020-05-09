View this post on Instagram
🌟 True story - We got married in a hurricane and will soon be welcoming our first baby together in the midst of a pandemic. ~ When I shared this connection with my husband, he also found these events to be wild, but unlike me and my typical reaction to sulk in my sorrows — no baby shower 😪, no maternity shoot😪, no possibility of being surrounded by family 😪😪 —, he brilliantly and calmly shared, “You can and will have those things - it will just look different than what we’ve planned” ~ There is no one in this world that I could imagine or even want to go through life’s obstacles with. LAW, you always find a way to pivot, to keep me on my toes, showing me ways to make the most of what I have. Doing it all with confidence and a smile. Never wavering in your belief that it will all work out. You challenge me (us) to create our own traditions, our own interpretation of “the norm”, to focus on the love and honoring that. The way you move in life and the lessons I’ve learned from you have arguably opened my eyes to how adjusting to life’s twists and turns have given us our best. ~ The best is yet to come. 💙 📸: @supremestreet #lawandjess #askdrjess W H E N • T H E • U N T H I N K A B L E • H A P P E N S ~ F I N D • A • W A Y • T O • C R E A T E • P E A C E 🌟
In most cases, you do have everything the baby needs: love and your presence. That’s a pretty amazing fact.
🌿 Last week, for two days in a row, a song bird visited our window sill, singing a melody, allowing us to walk closer to take a look at him. Immediately, we thought: Is this bird sending us a message? He must have because 3 days later, on Good Friday, we went into labor and in the wee hours of April 11, 2020 our son arrived in a gentle home birth surrounding by soft music and light and the sweet aroma of red beans and rice. Welcome to the world, Brilliant. 💙 You‘ve gifted us with so much already. #lawandjess
🧁🎂🍦It’s my birthday and I’m 28. Married. & Pregnant. Never did I think this would be my life. When my doctor said I was pregnant I told her “No.” I said “I’m just supposed to be young, rich and fabulous” after she laughed in my face I began to relearn that nothing in life gets to define you but you get to choose what every stage of your life means to you. My marriage doesn’t look like anybody else’s, my life looks very different from all my peers and motherhood will also be a unique path. (I won’t be a regular mom, I’ll be a cool mom 🤪) Thank you for everyone who got us here thus far with your love and support and teaching me I can indeed still be a young, rich, fabulous maman 💜💜👸🏽🤴🏾👶🏽
I'm excited to see this new form of love I've never experienced with any other human before.